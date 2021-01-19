BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.32 and last traded at $89.32. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74.

