BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW.TO) (TSE:ZPW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW.TO) (TSE:ZPW) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.94. 2,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

