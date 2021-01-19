Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Blue Apron stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. 32,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,883. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272 over the last ninety days. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

