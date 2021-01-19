Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $175,582.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00522966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.87 or 0.03917880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

