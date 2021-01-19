Block-Chain.com Price Hits $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (BC)

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Block-Chain.com has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Block-Chain.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Chain.com has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block-Chain.com alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00103106 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001839 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008818 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Block-Chain.com Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,261,797 coins. Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com . Block-Chain.com’s official website is block-chain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Block-Chain.com Coin Trading

Block-Chain.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Chain.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Chain.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Chain.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Chain.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Chain.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.