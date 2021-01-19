BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 33,425 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17,300.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,995,505 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 122,303 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 784,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,042,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

