BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $27.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,131.48. 132,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3,165.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

