BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $76.30 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $76,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,664,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 904,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 818,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,425,000 after buying an additional 45,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19.

