BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $27.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $207.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,060. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $209.17.

