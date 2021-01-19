BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $715.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $709.00 to $715.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $709.08.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $735.45. 27,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,173. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.