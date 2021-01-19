BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.37.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.
