BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 37.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

