BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

BJRI traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,362. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

