Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDT. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 71,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.03 million and a PE ratio of 15.71. Bird Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$345.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

About Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

