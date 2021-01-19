BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 144.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

