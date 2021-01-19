BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,200 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,416. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $335,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

