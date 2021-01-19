Bicycle Therapeutics plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.46) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.46) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,857.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $976,613. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

