Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZQIY remained flat at $$4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

