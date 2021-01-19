Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,360. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $283,024.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

