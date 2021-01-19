Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $9,172,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,547,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.