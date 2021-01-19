Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CABGY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $30.14. 67,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

