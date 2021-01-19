Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,364.09 ($43.95).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.
In related news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, with a total value of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total transaction of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48).
Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
