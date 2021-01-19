Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,364.09 ($43.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, with a total value of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total transaction of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48).

LON BWY traded down GBX 39 ($0.51) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,872 ($37.52). The company had a trading volume of 244,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,641. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,919.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,637.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

