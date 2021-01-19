Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.85-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $494-499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475.04 million.Belden also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.70-2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

NYSE:BDC traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 3,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

