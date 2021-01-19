Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 357,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCCLF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,390. Becle has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Becle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

