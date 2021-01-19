Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Trading Down 12%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) traded down 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 71,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 23,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Becle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49.

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

