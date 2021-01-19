Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Main First Bank raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. 89,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,640. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.