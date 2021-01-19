Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.37.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.30. 1,005,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,999,410. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 1,760,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

