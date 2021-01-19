Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 225.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Barrett Business Services worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 566.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $517.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock worth $368,236 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

