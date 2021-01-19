Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AEG has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
AEG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.40.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
