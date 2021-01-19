Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Aegon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Aegon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 76.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.