Barclays Raises Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target to $22.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TUFN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NYSE TUFN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. 29,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $552.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 372,883 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 406,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

