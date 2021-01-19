Barclays Raises The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $17.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

The Manitowoc stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 626,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $100,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

