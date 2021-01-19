Barclays Raises Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $125.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on J. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.08.

NYSE J traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $111.66. 13,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

