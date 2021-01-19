Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. 4,554,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,538,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 860,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barclays by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 339,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Barclays by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.