Barclays Lowers ABB (NYSE:ABB) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in ABB by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ABB by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,684,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

