Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 74,670,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

