B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Lowered to $8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.51.

BTG stock remained flat at $$5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 917,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,111. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

