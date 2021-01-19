B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94.

Get GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) alerts:

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.42 million.

Shares of GPV stock opened at C$37.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 8.12. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$43.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$771.23 million and a PE ratio of -97.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.93.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank Clay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 432,419 shares in the company, valued at C$12,129,352.95.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.