B. Riley Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $55.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 163,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

