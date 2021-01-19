B. Riley Boosts Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $118.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRI. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 106.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 271.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

