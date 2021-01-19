Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 62,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $149.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 7.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,905 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 30.6% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azul during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,558,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

