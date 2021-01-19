Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

AX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.17. 10,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,057,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

