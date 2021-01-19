Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

Shares of NVDA traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.01. 5,607,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,144,471. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.26. The company has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.