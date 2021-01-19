Autus Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 2,903,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

