AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AN. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 31,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,922. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,547 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,548 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoNation by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

