Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lifted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $161.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,407. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

