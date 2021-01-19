Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.81.

NYSE ALV traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

