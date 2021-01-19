AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.
T traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. 721,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. The company has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 71,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 110,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 64,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.