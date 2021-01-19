AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

T traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. 721,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. The company has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 71,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 110,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 64,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

