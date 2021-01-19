Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Lowered to “Tender” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.03 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.60.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a hold rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ATP traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,575. Atlantic Power Co. has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.59 million and a PE ratio of -14.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.68.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$86.88 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

