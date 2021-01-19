Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Lowered to “Tender” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.03 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.60.
Separately, TD Securities lowered Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a hold rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday.
Shares of ATP traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,575. Atlantic Power Co. has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.59 million and a PE ratio of -14.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.68.
Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) Company Profile
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
