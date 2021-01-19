Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.76. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.
About Ashtead Group
