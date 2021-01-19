Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTF traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.76. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.