Ascential plc (ASCL.L)’s (ASCL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

ASCL stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 354.40 ($4.63). The company had a trading volume of 439,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,665. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26. Ascential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 414.20 ($5.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 319.28.

About Ascential plc (ASCL.L)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

