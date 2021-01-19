ARYA Sciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) Trading Up 0.9%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

